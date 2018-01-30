e-Government system for local governments

The e-Local Government system was launched today with the objective of making local government bodies efficient.

The facility implemented under the Ministry of Local Government and Provincial Councils and Ministry of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure as a joint effort enables the public to make all the payments to the local government bodies through Internet electronic cards.

The launch was held at the BMICH on Monday under the patronage of Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha and Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure Harin Fernando.

One of the main objective of this program is to eradicate corruption. The program ensures transparency and reduces irregularities and corruption when payments are made for obtaining licenses and approvals and other services.

Several sectors including payment of assessment rates and licenses which have been paid to the local government institutions had been set up on a network under the program. Accordingly, people can use credit cards and mobile phones from home.

The e-local government pilot project was implemented today in 30 local government institutions covering all provinces. Technological equipment were handed over to these institutions at the launch.