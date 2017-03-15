DSG argues that nomination for Geetha to contest election unconstitutional

Share ! tweet







Deputy Solicitor General Janak de Silva yesterday informed the Court of Appeal that UPFA Parliamentarian Geetha Kumarasinghe had been a dual citizen of Sri Lanka and Switzerland at the time she handed in nominations to contest the last Parliamentary election. She had not clarified officially whether she had given up Swiss citizenship. Her nomination was bad in law and unconstitutional.

The Deputy Solicitor General appeared for the Elections Commission, the Commission General of Emigration and Immigration, the Secretary General of Parliament and the Attorney General, who are cited among the respondents in a writ application filed by a group of voters of the Galle district.

These voters have complained that Geetha Kumarasinghe is a dual citizen.

She could not get nominated to contest the Parliamentary polls. Her nomination should be annulled by the court.

The Bench comprised Justice Vijith K. Malalgoda and Justice Preethi Padman Soorasena.