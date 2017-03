Share ! tweet







The body of notorious drug trafficker Muniyandi Vappu Balan popularly known as “Thel Bala,” who was a well known gang leader and mobster during the late 90’s and early 2000’s, has been brought to the country after he passed away in India.

The remains arrived in the country last night on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 126 and was handed over to relatives this morning. Thel Bala’ had been living in Tamil Nadu and was one of the main drug traffickers operating between Indian and Sri Lanka.