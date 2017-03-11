Drug kingpin arrested in Mannar by CCD

Share ! tweet







Notorious drug dealer, Chandra Bose ,was arrested by the Colombo Crime Division (CCD) on Thursday in Mannar.

A senior officer said a consignment of heroin with a street value of Rs.29 million, detected in Colombo, had been sent from Mannar by the suspect in custody.

He said the Police Narcotic Bureau had assisted the CCD in making the arrest.

Under interrogation the suspect had admitted to smuggling about 200 kilos of heroin into the country.

The officer said following the detection of 12 kilos of heroin in Grandpass and the arrest of a youth had led to Thursday’s raid.

The police had received information that the villagers in the area would resist his arrest and therefore they had sought the assistance from Vavuniya Division and a special team of policemen had been deployed for the purpose, the official said.

The police also took into custody a double cab belonging to the drug lord.