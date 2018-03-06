Drought hits over 575,000 people in seven districts

About 575,140 persons in the Puttalam, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Mannar and Kandy Districts have been affected by a severe drought according to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

The drought victims include 216,676 people in Anamaduwa, Pallama, Nawagattegama, Puttalam, Mahakubukkadawala, Wanathawilluwa, Arachchikattuwa, Chilaw, Madampe, Karuwalagaswewa, Mundalama and Mahawewa in the Puttalam District.

Another 305,321 people are in Abanpola, Kotawehera, Kobeigane, Maho, Kuliyapitiya East, Galgamuwa, Paduvasnuwara East, Nikaweratiya, Ahatuwewa, Giribawa, Bingiriya, Narammala, Rasnayakapura, Bamunakotuwa, Paduvasnuwara West, Alawwa, Weerabugedara and Popitigama in Kurunegala District.

The Meteorology Department says the drought-hit areas have not received a significant rainfall recently, but rains could be expected in Puttalam on March 9 and 10 but they won’t be sufficient to end the drought.

The Met Department says there will be countrywide heavy showers on March 9, 10 and 11.