Share ! tweet







More than 114,000 hectares of cultivate land in the country is facing destruction from an ongoing drought and 344,839 metric tonnes of paddy (rough rice) could be lost in the current season, a government statement said.

Sri Lanka's entered the main Maha cultivation season saw only about third of the possible 800,000 hectare area under paddy being cultivated.

A good Maha season can product about three million tonnes of paddy with last year bringing about 2.9 million tonnes.