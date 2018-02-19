Drought amidst political crisis

Sri Lanka is being battered by a drought as well in addition to the political crisis it is in at the moment according to the data put out by the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) and the weather forecasts of Department of Meteorology.

The Department of Meteorology predicted dry weather over most parts of the island with colder nights and mornings in the next few days.

However, the Department said showers or thundershowers were a possibility at a few places in the Galle and Matara districts after 2.00pm.

Misty conditions were expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Central provinces during the morning.

Meanwhile, the DMC said some 288,193 people belonging to 90,381 families were said to be affected by the prevailing drought. Puttalam, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa and Mannar districts were said to be affected by the drought.