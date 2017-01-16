Drone camera hits pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura

Share ! tweet







Police say that a drone fitted with a camera has hit the pinnacle of Ruwanweli Maha Seya in Anuradhapura during an illegal shooting of the historic Stupa.

Police said however, the Stupa or the Pinnacle of the Stupa had not been damaged.

The Police have arrested the person who used the Drone Camera and seized the equipment. The suspect is reportedly a resident of Thalawathugoda area.

The suspect who was arrested under the Archaeological Sites of National Importance Act is scheduled to be produced at Anuradhapura Magistrate Court.