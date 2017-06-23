Dr Saman Kelegama passes away

Sri Lanka’s one of the top economists and Executive Director of the Institute of Policy Studies Dr Saman Kelegama has passed away in Bangkok in Thailand. He was 55 at the time of his death and also the current Chairman of Singer Sri Lanka and many top CorporateS and blue-chip companies.
