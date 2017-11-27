Home / HEALTH / Dr.Anil Jasinghe appointed as Director General of Health Services

Dr.Anil Jasinghe appointed as Director General of Health Services

HEALTH

Dr.Anil Jasinghe has been appointed as the Director General of Health Services by the Minister of health Rajitha Senaratne.

Dr.Jasinghe will officially assume duties as the new Director General following his formal appointment on Wednesday (29).

Dr. Anil Jasinghe has obtained his primary education from the Mahinda College Galle and secondary education from the Ananda College Colombo-10.

He joined medical administration as the Medical Superintendent of the Provincial Hospital, Badulla in Sri Lanka in 1996.

