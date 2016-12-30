‘Don’t pay for substandard constructions’

Share ! tweet







Minister Daya Gamage advises public officials not to pay for substandard constructions.

Addressing the Ampara district development committee meeting, he said it should be found out if the constructions have been done as required.

Also, government offices should serve the public properly, he said, adding that his primary industries ministry would finish implementing all plans by the end of March.

Speaking further, he noted a massive sum of money was needed to resolve the grave water problem in the district.

Mr. Gamage expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the wildlife c0nservation department to prevent wild elephants from invading villages.

The department should enforce the law against encroachers of its land too, he added.