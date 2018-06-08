‘Don’t confine yourself to an 8 to 5 job’

Minister of social welfare and primary industries advised a group of newly-promoted officials not to confine their duties to a 8.00 am to 5.00 pm job, but commit themselves to their responsibilities which could earn them merits as well.

He was speaking at the handover of appointment letters at Suhurupaya auditorium in Battarramulla today to social development assistants who were promoted social service officers following a 15 year service.

Deputy minister Muttu Sivalingam, ministry supervising MP Dr. Thusitha Wijemanne, ministry secretary Bandula Wickremarachchi and social service director Wajira Kamburugamuwa participated.

Speaking further, he said social welfare was part of his life, noting that he and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage credited their MPs’ salaries and allowances to Dayasarana Development Foundation to carryout social services.

Minister Gamage advised that physically handicapped be not ignored, and instead their skills should be identified and shaped up to obtain their contributions towards the development of the economy.

He said that those who did their job honestly should fear no one.

Minister Gamage said he has received a ministry that is capable of doing the next biggest service after the Mahaweli ministry.

Speaking further, he said Mahinda Rajapaksa failed even to grant a Rs. 2,500 pay hike, but the present regime has given a Rs. 10,000 salary increase for public servants.

The huge debt burden from the Rajapaksa regime should be paid back by 2025 without leaving it to burden the next generation, he added.