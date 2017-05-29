Donate Poson celebration money to affected people – Daya

Primary industries minister Daya Gamage requests the public not to make unnecessary expenditures on the upcoming Poson festival and contribute such money towards the welfare of those affected by the inclement weather.

He made the call at a media briefing at his primary industries ministry today (29).

The minister also said a 24-hour relief goods collection centre was now open at the ground floor of Suhurupaya in Battaramulla.

He asked the public to donate relief goods to this centre, run by the primary industries, law and order, megapolis and western development ministries, and the departments of immigration and emigration and registration of persons.

The collected relief goods will be distributed to the needy through religious places, said Mr. Gamage.

He also said that he traveled by his private helicopter to Kalawana, Ratnapura, Ayagama and Galle areas yesterday to inspect the damage and dispatched pregnant ladies from Kalawana Hospital to Ratnapura General Hospital.

At the media briefing, the chairman of the National Spice Council made a monetary contribution for the affected people.