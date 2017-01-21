Donald Trump sworn in as 45th President of the United States

Share ! tweet







Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States after a long and divisive campaign. Trump, seated in front of his wife Melania and children and directly next to former President Barack Obama, looked reserved throughout the inauguration ceremony.

Both he and Vice President Mike Pence were sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. During his inaugural address, Trump told the American people that this was “their celebration.” “This moment is your moment it belongs to you. It belongs to everyone gathered here today and everyone watching all across America,” he said.

“The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer,” he said in a speech that echoed the populist message that defined his campaign. “From this day forward, it’s only going to be America first, America first.” Trump’s political opponent, Democratic presidential nominee and former first lady Hillary Clinton was seated just across the platform alongside her husband former President Bill Clinton. Immediately after his swearing in, he embraced members of his family and waved to the crowds along the National Mall.

Earlier today, the president and Melania attended a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church and then had tea with the Obamas and political leaders at the White House before coming to the Capitol. The inauguration of the controversial real estate mogul and former reality television star commenced at noon Friday amid joyous roars of support, a 21-gun salute and eruptions of chaos throughout the city. Protesters engaged in scattered acts of vandalism and attempted to block off entry points to Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C.

At one checkpoint, about 50 protesters sat down in the street in an attempt to block Trump supporters from entering a secure area to watch the swearing-in ceremony and speech. Not far away, a group of immigration backers staged a “pop up” protest near another check point. In a series of coordinated demonstrations designed to cut off spectator access, protesters blocked or caused bottlenecks in front of at least a half dozen security checkpoints outside the National Mall in the hours ahead of the swearing in. -Agencies