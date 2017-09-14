Domestic LPG price going up – Malik

Apropos the news item headlined “Cabinet rejects Malik’s proposal to increase gas prices” on page 2 of the Sept 13 edition, Minister Malik Samarawickrema’s Office has sent us the following statement:

“The Cost of Living Committee, chaired by Minister Samarawickrama, which includes Ministers, Mangala Samaraweera, Rishad Bathiudeen, Duminda Disanayake, P.Harrison and Mahinda Amaraweera made a recommendation to the Cabinet that LPG prices (12.5kg Domestic Cylinder) be increased to Rs.1,431, in view of higher gas prices in the international market.

“The cabinet approved the price of Rs.1,431 per 12.5kg Domestic Cylinder and the gazette notification will be issued by the Ministry of Industries and