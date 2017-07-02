Home / HEALTH / Doctors warn of rat fever during rainy season

Medical officers have warned of the possible spread of rat fever in the Hambantota district with the onset of the rainy season.

 

The farming community in particular has been cautioned to be vigilant about this deadly disease. Farmers who work in paddy fields, children who play in abandoned fields, labourers working in mines, marshy lands and canals are the most vulnerable, they pointed out.

 

Doctors say that rat fever can be cured if detected and treated early. Those vulnerable must contact the nearest MOH office or the PHI in the area to obtain medicines as a preventive measure.

