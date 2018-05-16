Home / HEALTH / Doctors to launch token strike tomorrow

Doctors to launch token strike tomorrow

7 hours ago

Government doctors will launch a one-day token strike from 8.00am tomorrow (17), the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) said.

The trade union action has been planned in order to protest against the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed between Sri Lanka and Singapore.

The 24-hour strike will be carried out at all government hospitals in the country.

The GMOA claims that as per the FTA, only citizens from Sri Lanka are eligible for trading while in Singapore both citizens and PR holders are allowed.

