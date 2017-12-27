Doctors threaten strike on Jan. 10

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) yesterday said would launch a countrywide strike on January 10 against the government’s failure to pay their due allowances.

Addressing a news conference in Colombo, GMOA Secretary Dr. Haritha Aluthge said it would cost the government around Rs. 300 million per month to pay the allowances for doctors’ additional duties, but it spent the same amount of funds to maintain the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (SAITM).

Dr. Aluthge said other government institutions paid overtime to their staff and their overtime rates had increased while those in the medical field had decreased.

“We have sent a number of letters to the Health Ministry Secretary in this regard, but to date he has not granted us even a meeting” Aluthge said.