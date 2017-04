Share ! tweet







The protest that was due to be held today (6) by the Government Nursing Officers Union (GNOU) and the Paramedics Union has been temporarily suspended.

The chairman of the GNOU stated that a request has been made to suspend the token strike for the next 48 hours. After the discussions held with officials earlier yesterday (5), a decision was made to postpone the strike which was due to commence at 7.00pm today.