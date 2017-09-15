Doctors strike in five districts today

The Secretary of the Government Medical Officers’ Association, Dr Haritha Aluthge warned that doctors would stage a token strike in five districts including Colombo and Gampaha simultaneously during the final lap of the vehicle parade organised by the People’s Movement Against the South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine (PMASAITM) which is scheduled to reach Colombo at 1 pm today (15).

Dr Aluthge said that the remaining districts in which the token strike would be operational today (15) would be Kalutara, Puttalam and Kegalle. The union’s doctors commenced a series of strikes in the country from Tuesday (12) against the government’s delay in resolving the SAITM issue. Dr Aluthge said that the Presidential Committee which had been appointed to resolve the issue too seemed to be intent on coming up with false solutions.

The Union’s Secretary said that the PMASAITM would come into the Colombo city in a 5000 vehicle parade from five different directions namely; Awissawella, Horana, Nittambuwa, Chilaw and Kalutara. The Government and its officials who have failed to resolve the issue should take responsibility for the inconvenience caused to the people in Colombo.

He warned that the government would witness a spate of strikes not seen in the country’s recent history if it failed to resolve this issue by next Thursday (21).