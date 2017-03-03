Doctors launch token strike in Western Province

Share ! tweet







Doctors in government hospitals in the Western Province will engage in a token strike today (3) over the SAITM issue. Dr Haritha Aluthge of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) said that the token strike will continue from 8.00am to 12 noon.

He stated that they are prepared to continue the strike action till 8.00am tomorrow if authorities fail to intervene over the issue. Meanwhile a protest march has been organized this afternoon, starting from the Colombo National Hospital, against the private medical college in Malabe. The protest will culminate with a rally at the Viharamahadevi Park in Colombo, the GMOA said.