Docs launch indefinite strike tomorrow

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) will resort to a continuous trade union action from Wednesday (05), demanding government intervention to resolve the SAITIM (South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine) issue.

GMOA Secretary Dr Haritha Aluthge said that President Maithripala Sirisena’s efforts to resolve the issue had come a cropper. He said that during its discussions with him on June 24 agreement had been reached on some matters. However, certain government ministers had scuttled the agreement, he alleged.

Dr Aluthge said the sole objective of the GMOA was to resolve the SAITM issue and safeguard patients’ rights.