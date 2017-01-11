DNA test being conducted on Thajudeen’s bones

Share ! tweet







The Attorney General yesterday informed the Colombo High Court that the bones of murdered ruggerite Wasim Thajudeen were being subjected to a DNA test and the report would be submitted to the court shortly. The hearing of the anticipatory bail application filed by retired Chief JMO Prof. Ananda Samarasekera will be postponed until then.

Senior State Counsel Dilan Ratnayake appeared for the Attorney General.

High Court Judge R. Gurusinghe fixed the next date for March 10, 2017.

President’s Counsel Shavindra Fernando, who appeared for the applicant Professor Samarasekera, said that the bones allegedly found at the SAITAM Institute, were being tested for DNA.

The credibility of the outcome was yet to be known, he said.

Prof. Samarasekera is suspected of being responsible for the misplacement of the bones of Thajudeen.