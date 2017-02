Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka Parliament today passed the Divineguma (Amendment) Bill, renaming the Divi Neguma Development Department to Samurdhi Department.

The Divi Neguma Development Department was established in 2013 through the merging of the Sri Lanka Samurdhi Authority, Upcountry Development Authority, Southern Development Authority, the Department of Upcountry Rural Rehabilitation and the Department of the Commissioner General of Samurdhi.