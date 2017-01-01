‘Disruptions occurred to realize public aspirations’

Share ! tweet







Disruptions occurred in 2016 to realize the public aspirations although they elected the present administration to office with the hope of getting a big volume of work done, says minister Daya Gamage.

He was speaking at the Ampara district coordinating committee meeting as its co-chairman. Other co-chairmen MP M.I.M. Mansoor and provincial councilor S.M. Uduma Lebbe, other political representatives and public officials participated.

Steps are being taken to address the constant complaints of Ampara people about electricity and drinking water supply and preventing wild elephants from invading the villages.

He thanked the CEB for fulfilling 99 per cent of the requirement in the district.

Funding will be found to resolve the drinking water problem, said the minister.

Mr. Gamage said wildlife officers were cooperating to build an electric fence and to remove Ampara town out of the wildlife zone as a solution to the wild elephant issue.

He said the UDA has been able to complete housing project in Ampara more successfully than in Hambantota.