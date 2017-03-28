Disciplinary action to be taken against CBSL officials found guilty

Share ! tweet







The Monetary Board has decided to commence disciplinary proceedings in terms of the internal procedures of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka against any officials of the Bank where there is evidence of wrongdoing. Issuing a statement clarifying certain media reports on the examination of the Employees’ Provident Fund transactions in government securities, the Central Bank said it wishes to clarify its position on certain media reports that carried “erroneous facts” on the proceedings of the Monetary Board meeting held recently. “The Monetary Board had a discussion on the Report on the Examination of the Employees’ Provident Fund Transactions in Government Securities with a view to decide the suitable course of action to be followed in respect of the findings.”