Disciplinary action against 11 education officials over principal’s death

The Ministry of Education has decided to take disciplinary action against 11 officials, including 2 additional secretaries of the Ministry following the inquiries conducted into the death of a female school principal during a leadership training program.

The Principal of the Suchi National School in Ambalantota, Rohini Kumari Atapattu, 52, has died while attending the leadership training that was conducted at the Wariyapola Leadership training camp in Kurunegala.

An investigation was launched into the incident on the directives of Minister of Education Akila Viraj Kariyawasam and the report on the inquiry was submitted to the Minister yesterday.

According to directives recommended in the report, the Ministry has suspended the officials, including two additional secretaries and the Minister of Education has instructed the Ministry Secretary to take disciplinary action against the officials.

According to a Ministry statement, “Disciplinary actions will be taken against officials considering the discipline of Principals, institutional discipline and leadership for the Principals of national schools, Planning of the training, calling for bids, selecting and organizing the institutions irresponsibly and negligently discharging their duty responsibilities.”

The report has recommended to blacklist the institute which conducted the training program that did not follow proper safety measures for the protection of participants.