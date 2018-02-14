Dilhani wins women’s javelin throw

Sri Lanka’s track and field team continued to make most of the opportunity with another first place winning performance at the pre Asian Games Invitational Championship in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Dihani Lekamge won the women’s javelin with a feat of 55.13 metres to join young sprinter Tharusha Dananjaya and Vinoj Suranjaya who won their respective events earlier.

Suranjaya and Tharusha Dananjaya won the men’s 100 metres and 400 metres respectively.

In the women’s Triple Jump Vidusha Lakshani cleared a distance of 13.28 metres to win the second place and Hashini Balasooriya cleared 12.98 metres to be placed third.

R.M.S. Pushpakumara was placed third with a time of 14:34.86 seconds in the men’s 5,000 metres.