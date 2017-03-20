‘Digamadulu Navodaya 2017’ held successfully

Share ! tweet







The ‘Digamadulu Navodaya 2017’ industrial and trade exhibition and carnival, organized by the primary industries ministry and others, was held successfully for three days at H.M. Weerasinghe grounds in Ampara.

At its inauguration on March 17, minister Daya Gamage said the objective of the event was to raise public awareness and to bring traders, marketing institutions and consumers under one umbrella.

He went onto say there was a lack of public awareness on government progrmames undertaken at massive costs for their welfare.



The minister also said that the Ampara district’s paddy harvest was enough to provide rice for half of the country’s population.

Farmers will be encouraged to bring 60,000 acres island wide under cultivation of crops that bring high income, he said.

Noting that the strength of state officials was important for the upliftment of the agricultural sector, Mr. Gamage added that production should be increased in order to raise income.