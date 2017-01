Share ! tweet







Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Priyantha Jayakody has been appointed as the new Police Media Spokesperson with effect from today (10).

Jayakody has previously served as the Director of the Police Media Division and also was in charge of the Criminal Records Division.

This was announced during a press conference held at the Ministry of Law and Order this morning.

Meanwhile it was revealed that 42 media coordinating officers have been appointed for the 42 police divisions.