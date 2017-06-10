Diesel power plants used mostly instead of hydro power

Deputy Minister of Power and Renewable Energy, Ajith P. Perera says Diesel power plants had to be used in place of hydro power plants to fulfill the power requirements of the recent past.

Even though rainfall was received, certain catchment areas did not receive the required amount of rainfall, the Deputy Minister said.

The reason for diesel power plants had to be used as a substitute as of late.

Deputy Minister Ajith P. Perera added that a request had been submitted to the Treasury seeking funds for the additional expenditure incurred as a result of this.