Dickwella suspended by ICC for 2 matches

Share ! tweet







Niroshan Dickwella has been suspended for two limited-over matches after his accumulated demerit points reached five within a 24-month period following his latest breach of the ICC Code of Conduct for which he received a 30 per cent fine and two demerit points.

During the second Twenty20 International against Australia in Geelong on Sunday, Dickwella was found guilty of breaching article 2.1.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.