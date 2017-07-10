Dialog launches Sri Lanka’s first Tier III Data Centre and Media Hub

Dialog Axiata Group announced the commissioning of Sri Lanka’s first Tier III certified Data Centre and Media Hub. Dialog, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider and a leader in the provision of world class Enterprise Solutions was recently awarded a TIER III Constructed Facility Certification (TCCF) from the UPTIME Institute for its state of the art Data Centre infrastructure located at Malabe.

The Tier III certified Data Centre and Media Hub that houses a state-of-the-art Satellite Earth Station was launched by Harin Fernando MP, Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure and Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim – Managing Director/President & Group Chief Executive Officer of Axiata Group Berhad.

Going forward, Dialog’s TIER III Data Centre will extend the very latest in hosting and co-location services alongside a suite of Cloud services to Sri Lanka’s Enterprise and Government sectors.

The Data Centre is expected to significantly enhance the Sri Lanka’s Digital Infrastructure by aligning the country’s hosting and colocation facilities to Global TIER III standards.