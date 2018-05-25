Dhananjaya de Silva’s father killed in shooting at Ratmalana

A member of the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council, who is also the father of Sri Lankan cricket Dhananjaya de Silva, has been killed in a shooting incident at Ratmalana last night.

Police said that three persons were admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital last night with injuries following a shooting incident which had occurred at around 8.30pm yesterday (24) in Sri Gnanendra Road, Ratmalana.

However, one of them had succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as K. Ranjan de Silva, 62, a councillor in the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council, who had been elected in February.

He is the father of Sri Lankan national team cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva.