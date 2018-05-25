Home / LATEST / Dhananjaya de Silva’s father killed in shooting at Ratmalana

Dhananjaya de Silva’s father killed in shooting at Ratmalana

neo 10 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 64 Views

A member of the Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia Municipal Council, who is also the father of Sri Lankan cricket Dhananjaya de Silva, has been killed in a shooting incident at Ratmalana last night.

Police said that three persons were admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital last night with injuries following a shooting incident which had occurred at around 8.30pm yesterday (24) in Sri Gnanendra Road, Ratmalana.

However, one of them had succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, police said.

The deceased has been identified as K. Ranjan de Silva, 62, a councillor in the Dehiwala-Mt. Lavinia Municipal Council, who had been elected in February.

He is the father of Sri Lankan national team cricketer Dhananjaya de Silva.

 

About neo

Check Also

Mother died son injured following a shooting incident

The mother hospitalized with gun shot injuries in the shooting incident at Hakwadunna has succumbed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved