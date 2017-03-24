Dhammika Perera appointed as chairman of Lanka Ceramics and Lanka Walltiles

Share ! tweet







Top businessman and a member of the Board of Directors of Lanka Ceramics PLC and Lanka Walltiles PLC, Dhammika Perera, has been appointed chairman of both entities with effect from March 15, 2017, Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) sources said.

Meanwhile, A.M. Weerasinghe has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Lanka Ceramics PLC and Lanka Walltiles PLC and also Chairman of Swisstek (Ceylon) PLC. The above positions of chairman fell vacant when then Chairman Nimal Perera suddenly resigned from those posts. Nimal Perera held those positions where Dhammika Perera had the majority shareholdings.