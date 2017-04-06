Dhammaloka case preliminary objection fixed for May 3

Share ! tweet







Colombo Additional Magistrate Dulani Amarasinghe yesterday set date for order regarding the preliminary objection raised by Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka of Alan Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Polhengoda over a private plaint filed against him for allegedly using loudspeakers in a manner of causing nuisance.

Accordingly, the private plaint filed against Dhammaloka Thera fixed for May 3. The Additional Magistrate will announce her order on that date.

On December 6, 2016, the Court had issued a conditional order preventing Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka from using loudspeakers in a manner of causing nuisance at Alan

Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Polhengoda between 5.00 a.m. and 6.00 a.m. The Court had made this order taking into consideration a private plaint filed by six parties, including former Minister Milinda Moragoda and Centre for Environmental Justice alleging that loudspeakers used by Ven. Uduwe Dhammaloka at Alan Mathiniyaramaya Temple in Polhengoda was causing an annoyance and disturbance to the residents.

Through this private plaint, the six complainants sought the Court’s jurisdiction to avert noise pollution taking place in the area in terms of the section 98 of the Criminal Procedure Code.