Deputy Ministers reshuffled

A Cabinet reshuffle of a number of deputy ministers took place at the Presidential Secretariat a short while ago, our news sources said.

Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva tweeted Palitha Range Bandara, Eran Wickramaratne, Ranajan Ramanayake, Anoma Gamage and Karunaratne Paranavithane were at the Secretariat.

Meanwhile, President Maithripala Sirisena said four state ministers and three deputy ministers were sworn in today. Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Dr. Harsha De Silva was appointed as National Policies and Economic Affairs Deputy Minister while Public Enterprise Development Deputy Minister Eran Wickramaratne was appointed as State Minister of Finance.