Home / POLITICS / Deputy Minister Nimal Lanza resigns

Deputy Minister Nimal Lanza resigns

neo 8 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 47 Views

UPFA Gampaha District MP Nimal Lanza has resigned from his portfolio as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

He has handed over his letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena.

He  decided to leave my post as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs with effect from today.

“I have notified the President regarding my decision. I am hoping to meet the President on a later date and discuss the matter,” he said.

With regard to the reasons behind his decision, he said: “There are several issues. There is disappointment with regard to the government. There are issues when working in certain electorates and within the district.

About neo

Check Also

President Sirisena holds discussions with Malaysian PM

The official meeting between President Maithripala Sirisena and the visiting Prime Minister of Malaysia Dato’ …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved