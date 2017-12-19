Deputy Minister Nimal Lanza resigns

UPFA Gampaha District MP Nimal Lanza has resigned from his portfolio as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs.

He has handed over his letter of resignation to President Maithripala Sirisena.

He decided to leave my post as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs with effect from today.

“I have notified the President regarding my decision. I am hoping to meet the President on a later date and discuss the matter,” he said.

With regard to the reasons behind his decision, he said: “There are several issues. There is disappointment with regard to the government. There are issues when working in certain electorates and within the district.