Dengue fine increased to Rs 25,000 from Rs. 5,000

Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne has said that the fine on those found guilty of mosquitoes breeding will be increased from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 25,000.

Addressing a batch of 500 newly recruited 'Dengue Mosquitoes Control Assistants,' for deployment in the Western Province, at the Medical Research Institute (MRI) Dr Senaratne said the Prevention of Mosquito Breeding Act had been amended to allow government employees engaged in dengue control work to inspect houses without seeking permission from the owners.

Dr Senaratne instructed anti-dengue campaigners to examine even refrigerators and flower pots in houses and shops. If they succeeded in controlling the situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) could be briefed and its assistance obtained, Dr. Senaratne said.

The Health Ministry has recorded a staggering 16,479 dengue cases by the end of February this year. Of them, 7,147 dengue cases were reported from the Western Province. About 24 persons have died of dengue.

Last year 11,133 cases were recorded within the first two months. Of them, 5,845 of them were reported from the Western Province.