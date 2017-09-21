Dengue eradication week on MoH deploys 3,000 teams this time

The Ministry of Health is deploying over 3,000 teams during the dengue eradication week, which commenced yesterday, Minister of Health Rajitha Senaratne said.

“Sixty-eight teams have been deployed in the CMC area and they will investigate sites for four days,” he said. The Minister of Health added that there are only 937 dengue patients in hospitals around the country and that the reported number of cases has dropped by 90%. “However, we can’t let our guard down. Thus there is a possibility that there will be a resurgence of the disease with the onset of the monsoonal rains. We commenced a dengue eradication week from yesterday (20) and we will focus more on the North and the East,” he said.

The Minister added that Tamil National Alliance (TNA) leader and leader of the Opposition R. Sampanthan have agreed to fully assist this endeavour. On Tuesday (19) the minister gave appointment letters to 950 persons who will be attached to dengue eradication teams across the country.