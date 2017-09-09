Dengue eradication week from September 20-26 as north-east monsoon rains arrive

The Health Ministry plans to launch a National Mosquito Control Week from September 20 to 26 on the instructions of Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

With the arrival of north-east monsoon rains, the Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine has decided to continue implementing dengue eradication programs and the Minister Senaratne has instructed the National Dengue Prevention Unit to take necessary action.

According to the Health Ministry, there is a significant drop in the number of dengue patients now but with the north-east monsoon rains the risk of dengue still remains in number of Districts Island wide as well as the Northern and Eastern provinces.

It has been revealed that the threat of spreading dengue still exists in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle, Matara, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kalmunai and Kandy districts.

During this year, 149,654 dengue cases have been reported to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry. According to the National Dengue Prevention Unit earlier 10,000 patients per week have been recorded and it has reduced to 1,500 per week currently.