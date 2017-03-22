Dengue Eradication Week commences in Trincomalee

Share ! tweet







Dengue Eradication Week commenced today in Trincomalee District with the participation of 150 groups including security forces, Health Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.

A contingent of over 200 Army troops are involved in Dengue prevention activities in the Eastern region.

According to Army media sources, troops are engaged in conducting preventive measures including destroying possible mosquito breeding places especially in Kinniya, Trincomalee where most fatality cases are reported, at the request of the Ministry of Health, Special Presidential Task Force on Dengue and local health officials.

A sudden outbreak of the deadly Dengue disease has claimed many lives including those of little children in the region.

Troops of 22, 23 and 24 Divisions under Security Force Headquarters – East (SFHQ-E) are carrying out preventive measures in vulnerable areas in Kinniya, Trincomalee, Uppuweli, Batticaloa and Kalmunai to stop the spread of this deadly disease which has reached epidemic proportions.