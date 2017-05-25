Dengue death toll around 115 so far this year

A total of 48,368 dengue patients and around 115 dengue deaths had been reported from all parts of the country by May 19 this year, Epidemiology Unit sources said.

According to sources, the highest number of dengue patients which is over 20,000 had been reported from the Western Province. Of them, 10,782 cases have been reported from the Colombo district.

Meanwhile,National Dengue Control Unit sources said that during the past two days, a total of 4,025 teams were deployed countrywide to inspect dengue breeding grounds and they found eight schools with mosquito larvae. Legal action will be taken against nine schools. Mosquito larvae was found in 3087 places and legal action will be taken against 1364 dengue mosquito ‘breeders’.