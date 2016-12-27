Delimitation Review Committee to hand over report to Minister today

Share ! tweet







The Delimitation Committee reviewing the demarcation of electoral boundaries in local government wards will hand over its much-awaited report to the Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha tomorrow, the Chairman of the Committee Asoka Peiris said.

According to the Chairman, although it was scheduled to be handed over on the 15th of December, the finishing up the report got delayed as the report had to be translated to English and Tamil languages. The report is now available in all three languages.

Minister Mustapha earlier said he is ready to gazette the report on the 28th.

The Ministry of Local Government appointed the five-member committee on 1st December 2015 to look into discrepancies regarding demarcation of boundaries and shortcomings of the report submitted by the National Delimitation Commission (NDC).

It was entrusted to carryout demarcation activities after reviewing the appeals made with regard to demarcation of 206 out of 336 local government areas.

The committee headed by the former commissioner-general of lands, Asoka Peiris, consisted of four members from each of the major political parties – UNP, UPFA, JVP and TNA.

The Chairman told state radio his committee was able to serve justice to all parties.

The report includes proposals to transform certain Pradeshiya Sabhas to urban councils while certain Urban Councils to Municipal Councils.