Delimitation report to be gazetted on Feb. 28

An official of the Local Government Ministry yesterday said that the delimitation report would be gazetted on February 28 without fail to conduct the local government elections.

He said after the Committee Chairman Asoka Peiris handed over the report, the defects in it were rectified and he visited the local government ministry to examine whether the corrections had been done properly.

The Ministry officer said there were 312 mistakes in 121 pages of the English report, 535 in 151 pages of the Tamil report and they were corrected. There were no mistakes in the Sinhala report.

He said it would be gazetted after Chairman Asoka Pieris approve the corrected report.