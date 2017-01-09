Delimitation Appeals Review Committee to meet party leaders

Share ! tweet







A discussion will be held with the party leaders and the Delimitation Appeals Review Committee on Monday (09).

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will also participate at the meeting, it was reported.

Earlier, Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Faiszer Musthapha refused to accept the report since two members of the Delimitation Committee had not signed the final report.

As of 2 January, it was reported that former Governor Saliya Matthew and Attorney S. Misbah had not signed the report.