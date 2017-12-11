Delegation visiting India to study women’s role in LG mechanism

A the 12-member Sri Lankan delegation led by the Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government (LG) Faizer Mustapha is on a visit to Kerala to study the local governance mechanism in the Indian state.

The delegation of chief secretaries of Northern, Eastern, Uva province and other officials visited the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) in Thrissur on Sunday, the New Indian express reported.

During the visit aimed at understanding the role of women in local governments in the state, they interacted with Kudumbashree members.

The team will visit Kalady grama panchayat and Angamaly Municipality for a field visit on Monday.