Delay unlikely in IMF third tranche-Ravi

Share ! tweet







The third tranche of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) US $ 1.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) would not be delayed in mid-2017 despite Sri Lanka’s inability to meet the foreign reserve targets set by the programme, the country’s Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake told reporters in Colombo, yesterday.

“No, I don’t think so, not at all. If you look, 90 percent of the (IMF) statement commends Sri Lanka for bringing the economy under very controllable limits in a very difficult year under an extensive fiscal policy success story,” he said in reply to a question raised by a reporter whether the tranche would be delayed. Through higher revenue collection and expenditure cuts, the budget deficit for 2016 was reduced to 5.6 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) slightly off the 5.4 percent.

The budget deficit in 2015 hit 7.4 percent of GDP largely due to a massive fuel price cut and an unsustainable public sector salary hike. Karunanayake said the only target not achieved in relation to the EFF was the net international reserves (NIR) and added that the reserves position would be rectified through a realignment but refused to share further details of such an exercise.

“Those will be rectified. We believe that the reserves are coming back. President Trump’s activities are certainly affecting emerging markets, as you know. We need to get this realignment. Yellen (US Fed Chair) will likely increase rates today so all these are drawing money out of countries like us,” Karunanayake remarked.

The key activities to create reserve buffers such as the sale of the Hambantota port for US $ 1.12 billion and the sale of non-strategic state-owned enterprises (SOE) for US $ 1 billion have been delayed due to public opposition and litigation snags.