Delay in gazetting new licence fees worries pharmacy owners

The All-Island Private Pharmacy Owners’ Association (AIPPOA) yesterday said some of its members were in a dilemma as the amended licence fee had not been gazetted yet.

AIPPOA Chairman Chandika Gankanda said about 1,500 members of the association were waiting for the renewals of their licenses in keeping with the revised fees. The union has a 3,500 members.

Gankanda said the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) had amended the annual pharmacy renewal fees after increasing it to USD 100 plus VAT for retail pharmacies and USD 250 plus VAT for wholesale pharmacies in June.

In response to the AIPPOA’s appeal, Health Minister, Dr Rajitha Senaratne reduced the renewal fee to Rs. 7500 with VAT for retail pharmacies and Rs. 10,000 with VAT for wholesale pharmacies.