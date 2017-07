In a bid to ensure visitors have more time to spend at the Dehiwala Zoo, a decision was taken to extend its visiting hours. Accordingly, the zoo will be open for the public from 7.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. from the month of September, Wildlife Minister Gamini Jayawickrama Perera said recently.

The minister said additional attractions would be established at the premises. However, the Daily Mirror was unable to obtain further details about the changes at the zoo